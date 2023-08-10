Financial Contrast: Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avance Gas and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20

Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $9.69, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.38 billion 3.12 -$269.34 million ($0.73) -13.62

This table compares Avance Gas and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avance Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitrans Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avance Gas and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream -18.60% 20.49% 2.77%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Avance Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas



Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Equitrans Midstream



Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

