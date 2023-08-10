First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 6,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,200 shares of company stock worth $363,833 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 322,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 204,841 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

