First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.