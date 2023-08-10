First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

