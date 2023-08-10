First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

