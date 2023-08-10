First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.15. Approximately 47,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 349,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXZ. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

