First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.69 and last traded at $74.75. 4,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3327 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
