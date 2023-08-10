First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.69 and last traded at $74.75. 4,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3327 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

