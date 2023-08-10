Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

