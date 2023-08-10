Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,577 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

