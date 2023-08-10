Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

