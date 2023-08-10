Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
