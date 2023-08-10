Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($181.81).
FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FLTR
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.