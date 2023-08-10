Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,581 shares of company stock valued at $50,439,169 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

