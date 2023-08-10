Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 1018552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Flywire alerts:

Analysis on Flywire

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,642,581 shares of company stock valued at $50,439,169. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Flywire’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile



Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.



