Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $9.44 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 947.38% and a negative net margin of 527.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

