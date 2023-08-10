Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

