Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $139.71 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.