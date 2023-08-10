Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $139.71 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

