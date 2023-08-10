FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

