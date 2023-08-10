FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Issued By Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134,363 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

