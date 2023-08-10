FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hillenbrand, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

HI opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,490,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

