FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AC Immune SA Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AC Immune by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

