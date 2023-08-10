FY2023 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.92. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

