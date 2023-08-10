FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Issued By KeyCorp

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.04 million, a PE ratio of -180.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.