FY2023 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) ( TSE:TNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$33.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

