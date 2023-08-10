FY2023 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
