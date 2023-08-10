FY2023 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised by Analyst

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,252,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $167,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

