FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Boosted by Zacks Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

