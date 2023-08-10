FY2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.18. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CPE stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

