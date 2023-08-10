FY2023 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 28.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

