FY2023 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

HAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $620.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $238,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

