FY2023 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

