FY2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.72.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, VP Keith E. Forbes acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith E. Forbes bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.95%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

