FY2023 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised by Analyst

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,551,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

