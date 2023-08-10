FY2023 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKSI stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 122,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

