FY2023 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

OPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health Trading Down 5.9 %

OPK opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

