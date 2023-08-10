FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Lowered by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.57.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

