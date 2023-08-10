FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

