FY2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Cut by Desjardins (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.274 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 175.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,182,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in TELUS by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

