FY2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Trading Up 2.5 %

TELUS stock opened at C$23.55 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

