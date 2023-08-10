FY2024 Earnings Forecast for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Issued By Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE INTT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. inTEST has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 56.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 167,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

