FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 104.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

