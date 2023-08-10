FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Lifted by DA Davidson

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.19. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

