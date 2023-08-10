FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

SSL opened at C$7.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

