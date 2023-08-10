FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

