FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%.
Shares of SAND opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
