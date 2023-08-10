FY2025 EPS Estimates for Jabil Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jabil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.26. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

