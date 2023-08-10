FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 145,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

