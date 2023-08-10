FY2027 EPS Estimates for Merus Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Merus Trading Down 0.3 %

MRUS stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

