GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

NYSE GLOP opened at $8.00 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

