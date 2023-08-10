GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of GDS by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $6,510,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 49.1% during the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.81. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

