GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on GDS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
GDS Trading Up 0.1 %
GDS stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.81. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $30.78.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.