Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.73

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.73 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.15 ($0.19). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 193,811 shares traded.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.73.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

