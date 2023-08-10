GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Head to Head Survey

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 2 3 0 2.60 DocGo 0 0 3 0 3.00

GeneDx currently has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,149.57%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given GeneDx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than DocGo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

48.6% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GeneDx has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -238.09% -115.70% -73.62% DocGo 1.27% 3.21% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 0.63 -$548.98 million N/A N/A DocGo $440.52 million 2.46 $34.58 million $0.07 149.43

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Summary

DocGo beats GeneDx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

