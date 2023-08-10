General Motors Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

